Report: WWE Evolution Battle Royal To Have Major Implications For Future PLE

WWE's Evolution PLE, the second-ever all-women's PLE in WWE history, will take place in July, and the show will have a battle royal, with the winner booking their ticket to a future PLE.

As per Cory Hays of BodySlam, the show will feature a battle royal, and the winner will earn an opportunity at a title shot at Clash in Paris in August.

"#WWEEvolution is set to feature a Battle Royal. The winner heads to Clash in Paris."

The show, as of this writing, has just one confirmed match, which is for the NXT Women's Championship between Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace. More matches are expected to be added to the card over the next week. The inaugural edition of Evolution also had a battle royal, won by Nia Jax, who earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. The title shot came against Ronda Rousey, which took place at the TLC PLE in December, which Jax lost.

There are currently a few contenders for the WWE Women's Championship, held by Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown," while Iyo Sky, the WWE Women's World Champion, is still awaiting an opponent. Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, after the latter won the Queen of the Ring tournament final at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, both champions will have to keep their eyes open for a potential cash-in from the women's Money in the Bank winner, Naomi, who has been teasing a cash-in against Stratton.

Clash in Paris will be held in Paris, France, a few weeks after SummerSlam on August 31.