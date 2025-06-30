Mandy Rose Says She Was Told To Be Less Sexy After First WWE Main Roster Call Up

Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose still has feelings towards WWE for her company release in December 2022. Rose was the NXT Women's Champion for 413 days but had her reign end due to the discovery of her online content, being released from WWE the day after losing the title and being omitted thereafter. On her channel "Mandy Sacs," Rose remembered her experience being called up to the WWE main roster in November 2017.

"When I first got to the main roster I was like the golden goddess and the sexy one from Tough Enough and whatever, and I was told to take it down a notch, 'You're too sexy.' So, now I'm going, 'To be honest, I'm not even trying to be sexy,' I just am, I wasn't trying. But then what do you think happened when they told me to take it down a notch or I'm being too sexy?" Rose recalled.

In response to the guidance received, Rose began to pull back on her hair but that gave the impression to WWE that she was trying to be seductive. Rose said that this was coming from the "big dog" at the time, referring to then WWE-Chairman Vince McMahon, and that she felt a need to listen to him. Rose felt the move back to "NXT" in 2021 was incredibly beneficial for giving her more freedom with her persona, and saving her from being a character with forced sex appeal like Emmalina.

"I wanna be sexy but I don't wanna put on sexy, I just wanna be me, and then I think it was my 'NXT' days was when I finally felt this is me," Rose said. "I went a little darker, I was a little edgier, but that is me. Yes, I'm a blonde bombshell sometimes and all that, but I just feel like I was able to be my cool self... I think when you're given the confidence in that aspect too, when you're put on a little bit of a pedestal, it helps a lot with your confidence."

