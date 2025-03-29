Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Expresses Shock At Never Being Mentioned On Air

Substantial surprise ran through the pro wrestling world in December 2022 when WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose who had lost the NXT Women's Championship a day prior to end an impressive reign of 413 days as champion. Rose's release was due to her outside online content that she was promoting on her WWE social media accounts. Rose's name was revived by fans recently after WWE acknowledged Stephanie Vaquer as the first women's double champion in "WWE NXT" history when Rose achieved that feat in September 2022.

While joining "Busted Open," Rose commented on not being mentioned on air during "NXT," being asked if it surprised her at all.

"It does. I asked the same question you're asking to be honest. I don't know, I really don't know what it was. I think, like circumstantial and there's been a lot of the people in the company that have- things happen and time goes on and they come back and it is what it is. It's a business, right, at the end of the day, and they usually look at it like that; it's a business," Rose would say.

Rose acknowledged that she does not know why she has not been called for a return by WWE or another promotion but said that a return is not on the top of her mind. Rose is doing well in her current profession and is happy with her life, leaving her unsure if she would ever make a return to the ring.

"I've never hung up the boots and said 'I'm done.' I'm still young and all that but if it made sense, I would definitely consider it. But that question I ask myself a lot too," Rose remarked.

