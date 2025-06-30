WWE Confirms WarGames Matches To Return For Survivor Series 2025

Back in April, WWE made a rather big announcement for their annual Survivor Series PLE this November, revealing the event would be taking place in San Diego's Petco Park, the first time Survivor Series would be taking place inside a stadium. Not mentioned, however, was WarGames, the match stipulation that has become an integral part of Survivor Series since Triple H took over as chief content officer, and has even become part of the branding.

The lack of mention of WarGames subsequently led to some wondering if WWE would go without a WarGames match at Survivor Series. As it turns out, however, "The Match Beyond" will remain an integral part of the show. In a press release announcing details regarding when tickets would go on sale, WWE confirmed WarGames would be part of Survivor Series, both via the title of the show, Survivor Series: WarGames, and by mentioning it will be the fourth consecutive Survivor Series to feature the match.

With essentially five months still to go before Survivor Series, it remains too soon to tell who will be stepping into WarGames this go around. A few possible match ups exist on the men's side, however, including one revolving around the ongoing storyline featuring Paul Heyman's new stable of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed going against CM Punk and Sami Zayn. With rumors that new members are set to join Heyman's alliance, and Roman Reigns, who along with Punk was betrayed by Heyman at WrestleMania, being advertised for this event, WarGames would appear to be an easy match to pencil in with these names involved.