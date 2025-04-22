WWE Announces Details For Survivor Series 2025

WWE just announced the details for Survivor Series 2025, which will take place in San Diego, California, on November 29. The event will be the first premium live event WWE has held in San Diego since 2008 and PetCo Park will serve a unique, first-time venue for this Big Four event. "For the first time in the event's nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque via press release.

Per the announcement, premium Survivor Series packages — including "premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more" — will be available "soon" via OnLocation.

The last time San Diego hosted a major WWE event was in 2008 when the promotion's final installment of One Night Stand took place at the San Diego Sports Arena. San Diego native Dominik Mysterio just captured his first Intercontinental Championship — his second singles title, having won the NXT North American title twice — at WrestleMania 41; fans will have to stay tuned to see if he can hold onto it long enough to defend it in front of his hometown later this year.