Triple H Explains Why He Brought WarGames To WWE

Triple H is a fan of professional wrestling. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke with The Ringer recently, announcing that the WarGames match is heading to the main roster for this year's Survivor Series, a choice the executive arrived at through his own fandom. ""I love the original [WarGames matches], the very first ones, with the Horsemen and Dusty and the Road Warriors and everybody else," Levesque said. "Those were always my favorites. It was a different time in the business, a simpler time in the business."

Levesque recounted a piece of advice former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon gave him, "if you put yourself in the seats, you could never go wrong." Levesque notes the popularity of social media as proof that "every single person has a different point of view and they're happy to express it," and that he has to use himself as a lodestar at times for navigating the choppy waters of WWE creative. "I think if you go out there and you think, 'What would you wanna see?' If you're a fan and you just love what we do, what would you want to see?"

Since taking over the creative direction of the company as Chief Content Officer, Levesque has seemingly begun remaking WWE in the image of the popular Black & Gold version of NXT, with returns of NXT stars like Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano, the tentpole WarGames match that NXT usurped from WCW coming to WWE, and even a possible return to tradition for the NXT brand itself. Triple H has yet to reveal who will be involved in WarGames, but has said it will not simply be a case of "Raw" vs. "SmackDown."