Legendary Match Stipulation Coming To WWE Survivor Series

For the first time in the company's history, War Games is coming to WWE's main roster.

The match, which features a massive cage surrounding two rings and traditionally involves two teams of wrestlers entering the ring in staggered fashion, and which only ends when every member of one team has been pinned or made to submit, has been an annual staple of "WWE NXT" for years, with the first Takeover: WarGames taking place in 2017 and the first women's War Games match added to the event in 2019. It's a match with a long and stories history, dating back to 1987 and involving numerous legendary wrestlers, but it's never before been seen at a major WWE event.

That changes this November. In an exclusive interview with The Ringer, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that two War Games matches will take place at Survivor Series 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We'll have a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," Levesque said. He also confirmed that this year's Survivor Series will not follow the pattern it had from 2016 until 2021, where wrestlers would represent their respective brands in a battle for brand supremacy.

"This will not be Raw versus SmackDown," he said. "It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."

The Survivor Series concept also dates back to 1987 (albeit a few months later) and similarly involved a team elimination format, though the cage was absent.