- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after she and Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics on last night's RAW from Boston. Lynch and Flair were attacked by WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir after the match. Schreiber asked The Man if Baszler is going about things the right way as they go into the non-title Triple Threat with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Survivor Series on Sunday.

"Well, I started off the night by calling her out," Lynch recalled. "I said, Shayna Baszler, I also said Bayley, if you're in this building, come face me champion to champion. Obviously she didn't have the courage to face me then. I'm not surprised, the two of them, Bayley and Shayna, they've both been going back and forth about whose brand's better. I don't give a bollocks about brand supremacy. The brands, they don't care about us. Like, I don't understand why this is a thing. If they want to come after me, come after me because I am the pinnacle, not just of women's wrestling, just wrestling in general. Come after me for the right reasons. And I've proved it, I've proved I am the one to beat because both of them keep trying to sneak attack me - left, right and center. I have proved that I am worth their time, but they are not worthy of mine. So, if they want to topple me, good... bring the fight on Sunday."

Below is video of Schreiber talking to Baszler, Duke and Shafir after the angle on RAW. Schreiber brought up how Lynch believes Baszler is just trying to make a name for herself.

"A name for myself? I'm Shayna Two Times," Baszler said. "I made a name for myself without Becky, winning the title twice that she never could."



The Horsewomen went to walk off but Schreiber asked how Baszler is preparing for the big Survivor Series match and the first-ever women's WarGames match the night before.

"Preparing the same way we've always done," Baszler said. "You think I'm any stranger to fights all weekend, let alone fights in a cage? I came here and I made a statement, and I'll make an even bigger one this weekend."

- Today would have been Miss Elizabeth's 59th birthday.

- It looks like Aleister Black's next feud will be with Buddy Murphy. Last night's RAW saw Murphy knock on Black's locker room door, looking for a fight as Black has called on any Superstar to do over the past few weeks. Black did not answer and Murphy then went to the ring for a singles win over Akira Tozawa. As seen below, Murphy returned to Black's door after the match and the two had a staredown.