WWE Officially Elevates Triple H's Backstage Position

It wasn't long ago that Paul "Triple H" Levesque was being positioned as WWE's head of creative. Still, there have been noticeable improvements across the board for the company, and because of the quick, promising success brought upon by "The Game," he has already been promoted. It was announced today by WWE that Levesque has officially been elevated to Chief Content Officer, meaning he will report to co-CEO Nick Khan as he oversees Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development, and Creative Services.

"WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity," said Levesque. "Having spent my entire career in this business, I'm confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world." According to the press release, "Raw" has seen a 15% increase in viewership week-to-week and a double-digit increase in social media engagement. Numerous reports have also emerged that backstage morale has remained high ever since Vince McMahon resigned and the new regime of power was established in WWE.

Additionally, the company has promoted Frank A. Riddick III to President & Chief Financial Officer after succeeding in his role as the CFO. He was previously on the company's Board of Directors for over 13 years and held the position of interim CFO before assuming the official role. As President & CFO, Riddick will jointly report to WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan as he oversees Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy, Controllership, Investor Relations, Tax, Data Analytics, Technology, Event Travel, and Facilities.