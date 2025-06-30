Cody Rhodes' KOTR Win Puts Him In Rarified Group In WWE History

This past Saturday, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to become the 23rd King Of The Ring in WWE history and officially earned himself a world title opportunity at SummerSlam this upcoming August. However, Rhodes also joins an elite group of talent following his King Of The Ring victory, as he's now one of seven WWE stars to win the tournament, a Royal Rumble and a world title.

Along with "The American Nightmare," Sheamus, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart previously reached the milestone, with each competitor having their own unique path to the accomplishment. Rhodes managed to achieve each goal in just three years, having won back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 2023 and 2024, claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, and winning King Of The Ring this past weekend. Similarly to Rhodes, Sheamus also attained the benchmark in a short period of time, having become world champion in 2009, winning King Of The Ring the following year, and emerged victorious in the 2012 Royal Rumble.

In 2002, Lesnar not only became the youngest world champion in WWE history, but also the youngest King Of The Ring winner, having conquered both milestones at the age of 25. Six months later, he won the Royal Rumble and would challenge Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX. Unlike many others, it took Edge nearly 10 years to become King Of The Ring, win his first world title and prevail in the Royal Rumble. As for Triple H, he would become world champion in 1999 and won his first Royal Rumble in 2002 after capturing the crown in 1997.

On the other hand, Hart won the King Of The Ring tournament twice, became world champion and punched his ticket to WrestleMania within three years. In similar fashion, Austin kicked off his iconic Attitude Era run after becoming King Of The Ring in 1996, and winning six world titles and three Royal Rumbles from 1997-2001.