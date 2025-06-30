Bully Ray Still Wants Connective Tissue For Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Faction

Having now been stablemates for a little over a month, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed being allies feels a tad more normal. But for those who remember the two being embroiled in a heated feud during the back half of 2024, their sudden alliance alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker is still off putting to some, most notably two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

On an edition of "Busted Open Radio" one week ago, Bully was once again asking questions about the Rollins/Reed pairing. And it didn't stop there, as Bully connected the unanswered questions regarding Reed and Rollins aligning with other critiques he's had towards the Rollins/Reed/Breakker/Heyman group.

"I still want to know why, and maybe I missed it but I don't think I did, tell me why you're friends...with the guy who hit six Tsunami bombs on you, [and] tried to cave in your ribs, thus ending your career...," Bully said. "Why are they friends? Have we gotten that yet...I want to know why you're friends with the guy that...he didn't just try to hit you with a finisher move, he didn't hit you with a splash off the top rope, he didn't hit you with the 400 lbs splash off the top rope once; he did it to you...five, six, seven times, whatever it is.

"You were out for awhile. You were on the shelf. Give me something. Tell me that 'You know what? I hate Bronson Reed. My wife hates Bronson Reed. And when my daughter grows up, she's going to probably hate Bronson Reed too, for what Bronson Reed tried to do to her father. But you know what? I'm smart enough to know that I'd rather have Bronson Reed on my side, than ever take one of his Tsunami bombs again.'"

