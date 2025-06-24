How Paul Heyman Told Bully Ray 'Everything' He Needs To Know On WWE Raw

It has now been two months since WrestleMania 41 Night One, where Paul Heyman managed to betray both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, helping Seth Rollins to a victory in the main event. Since then, the duo have surrounded themselves with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and have become the dominant faction on "Raw." And yet, two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and former wrestler for Heyman in ECW, can't help but shake that the whole thing isn't quite working.

Reviewing Rollins' promo from "Raw" on "Busted Open Radio," Bully began his critique by noting he couldn't figure out what Rollins was trying to convey. But the equally damning thing for Bully was when he turned his attention to Heyman, and saw something he's seldom seen during Heyman's Hall of Fame career.

"I'm watching Heyman," Bully said. "And boy oh boy, did Paul Heyman tell me everything I needed to know last night. Because Paul looked uncomfortable last night. That's the only word that can come to mind. Paul looked like he did not belong out there with them. The forced looks on Paul's face. I know what real Paul Heyman looks like. I know what genuine Paul Heyman looks like, okay? I know what the real life facials are. I also know what his performing facials are.

"I'm not seeing any of that. I'm seeing either somebody who...does not believe in what Seth is saying. I don't see somebody that...like, Paul would be proud to stand next to his 'Tribal Chief.' Paul would have great admiration and trust standing next to 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. When he's with Seth? I don't think he's buying into what's being said."

