Bronson Reed Returns, Joins Seth Rollins' Group After Helping Them Score WWE SNME Win

"Big" Bronson Reed made his dramatic return to assist Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in the opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event and he seems to have aligned himself with the stable despite his history with "The Visionary." Rollins and Breakker successfully defeated the team of Sami Zayn and CM Punk after Reed returned and sent Punk through the barricade on the outside and Breakker hit a spear to a distracted Zayn.

Breakker sent Zayn through the announce desk shortly after the match began. Rollins hit a Pedigree on Punk, but Zayn was able to break things up and even hit a moonsault to Breakker on the outside. Back in the ring, Punk dodged a stomp from Rollins and the pair were taken down with a double lariat. Zayn looked to have things won after hitting an exploder into the corner on Breakker, but Paul Heyman got in the way to distract the referee and Zayn while Reed took out Punk.

Breakker pinned Zayn and looked to square up to Reed after the match, but Rollins told him to stand down. Despite taking multiple Tsunamis at the hands of Reed before the big man was injured at WarGames, Rollins embraced him and welcomed him in to the faction.