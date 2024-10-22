Seth Rollins Vs. Bronson Reed Set For WWE Crown Jewel After Backstage Brawls On Raw

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed is officially signed for WWE Crown Jewel.

In late September, Seth Rollins returned to cost Bronson Reed the "Last Monster Standing" match against Braun Strowman on "WWE Raw." This week, "Raw" opened with Reed being a victim of a sneak attack by Rollins, after which Rollins went to the ring and said he could make Reed famous. Although security attempted to stop him, Reed broke through and connected with a Samoan Drop. They brawled until Reed went through the announce table after Rollins dodged a second Tsunami attempt.

Advertisement

Throughout the night, both men continued to be a problem. Backstage, Reed went to General Manager Adam Pearce, presumably to ask for a match with his nemesis. Rollins blindsided him once again. Later in the night, Rollins was approaching Pearce when he was blindsided by Reed. As security was pulling them apart, an exasperated Pearce asked "Did either one of you selfish bastards stop to think for one second that I was going to give you what you want? No, of course not! But you are. At Crown Jewel!" Rollins was thrilled with the announcement, judging by his maniacal laugh. As the two foes were being held back, Reed yelled that it was the worst mistake Rollins ever made.

"Crown Jewel" is Saturday, November 2 and takes place at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement