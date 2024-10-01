Seth Rollins Returns, Costs Bronson Reed 'Last Monster Standing' Match On WWE Raw

Braun Strowman emerged victorious in a "Last Monster Standing" match against Bronson Reed with a little help from a returning Seth Rollins following a spot that destroyed the ring. After weeks of battling back-and-forth, destroying backstage areas as well as a car in a parking lot, Strowman and Reed competed in a Last Man Standing match on "WWE Raw."

The men wasted no time going after each other after the bell rang, and Strowman quickly slammed Reed through the announce desk. Both men limped up the ramp and Reed sent Strowman into the back video wall before going for a chair. Strowman caught him with a right hand and smashed the chair across Reed's back before getting him on top some crates. Reed was able to capitalize and slammed him through tables below with a Death Valley Driver.

Back at ringside, Strowman and Reed both went through the ring and security barrier, crashing into fans in the first few rows, bringing out WWE officials and security. Reed went up top to hit a Tsunami to Strowman, and followed it up with another for good measure. Without a referee in the ring to count, Reed started throwing officials into the ring before putting his hands on General Manager Adam Pearce. Security tried to break it up, and Strowman got onto the top rope and took out the entire field below, sans Pearce. Reed was up first, but Strowman got to his feet at eight and got Reed back in the ring.

The ring demolition spot occurred when Reed suplexed Strowman off the second rope. With both men down, Rollins returned from being out of action due to multiple Tsunamis from Reed, and hit a stomp on the "Big" man on the ring steps to take him out. Strowman got to his feet and was declared the victor.