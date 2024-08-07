Video: WWE Releases Clip Of Each Tsunami Bronson Reed Hit On Seth Rollins During Raw

Bronson Reed crushed Seth Rollins repeatedly on Monday, delivering a series of Tsunami Body Splashes on the former World Heavyweight Champion, causing Rollins to spit up blood. Reed interrupted Rollins, who was in the middle of a confrontation with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, following Rollins's officiating of McIntyre's win over Punk at Saturday's SummerSlam event.

Advertisement

WWE's social media team took a certain amount of glee in Rollins's suffering, editing together all six top rope splashes into an easily digestible short, and captioning the video "TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI."

TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI AFTER TSUNAMI 🌊😲 pic.twitter.com/fDxoil24w6 — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024

Furious that "Raw" GM Adam Pearce wouldn't give the massive Australian a rematch against Sheamus, Reed took out his frustrations on Rollins. Reed had been victorious over Sheamus on last week's "WWE Raw," thanks to former Brawling Brutes member Pete Dunne, who hit Sheamus with a shillelagh. Pearce has since revealed he was busy escorting Drew McIntyre from the ring to stop Reed from attacking Rollins. Powerless to stop the attack before it happened, Pearce was one of the many producers, including Jason Jordan, who tried to stop Reed once the attack began.



Advertisement

Reed was initially supposed to wrestle Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in February at the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia, but plans changed when Reed's wife went into early labor and the former WWE NXT North American Champion stayed in the United States for the birth of the couple's first child.