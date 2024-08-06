Little-Used WWE Star Destroys Seth Rollins On Raw, CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Resume Feud

It probably wouldn't come as much of a surprise to most fans to learn that the feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre — and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins — would be continuing on past McIntyre's win over Punk at SummerSlam, as was made clear by Punk's calling out of McIntyre (and Rollins' interruption) on "WWE Raw." But "Big" Bronson Reed involving himself in their segment likely wasn't on anybody's bingo card either, and when all was said and done, it seemed like Reed was all anyone was talking about.

Advertisement

The former NXT North American Champion, whose main roster run has had many stops and starts since his returning to WWE in December 2022, appeared in an early backstage segment on "WWE Raw," letting GM Adam Pearce know that he was done waiting for an opportunity and he was going to take matters into his own hands. And he did just that by blindsiding Rollins, who was left alone in the ring after a staredown with Punk when the latter turned his attention toward McIntyre, who chirped him from the crowd about still being in possession of his beloved bracelet. Following a Death Valley Driver and a pair of Sentons, Reed hit not just one of his devastating Tsunami finishers but six in total before being made to leave by WWE officials, as Rollins lay bleeding from the mouth and nose in the ring.

Advertisement

Punk initially came out looking for an instant return engagement with McIntyre before being interrupted by Rollins, who said, "After 10 long years, it's finally time for me to put you in the dirt." The two squared off before McIntyre's voice echoed through the arena and their plans were derailed, but little did Rollins know how far off said rails his night would go, all thanks to Reed.