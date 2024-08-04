CM Punk Hits GTS On Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam, But Drew McIntyre Leaves With Win

11 years since wrestling his last WWE SummerSlam bout in a loss to Brock Lesnar, CM Punk lost his return singles match against arch-nemesis Drew McIntyre in Cleveland. Punk looked to have the bout won as he dropped McIntyre, but the bracelet bearing his wife and his dog's name – which McIntyre had stolen – became the subject of his attention. He had McIntyre held in the middle of the ring in the Anaconda Vise, but focused on trying to wrestle the bracelet back. Then when he noticed that it had been scooped up by Rollins, Punk chose to disregard his opponent entirely to berate the referee.

Advertisement

Rollins told Punk to focus on his match, which he appeared to adhere to, only for Punk to turn around and hit the GTS to Rollins and seizing back the bracelet. That moment of madness saw McIntyre taking the opportunity to hit Punk with a low-blow and a Claymore Kick before screaming for Rollins to make the count. He did so, albeit labored, and the "Scottish Psychopath" had gained the official one-up on his number one rival. Rollins and Punk also appear to have issues that will need resolving.