WWE's Original Elimination Chamber Plans For Bronson Reed Reportedly Revealed

Many of WWE's Australian stars were on full display at the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Grayson Waller had Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on "The Grayson Waller Effect," Indi Hartwell challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Candice LeRae, and Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship in the main event against Nia Jax, who was also born in Australia.

One person who was notably absent from the event, despite getting some momentum behind himself in recent weeks, was Bronson Reed. Reed revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was meant to be part of the festivities in Perth, but stayed in the United States because his wife had given birth early. Had Reed's wife not given birth and he was able to make the trip back to his home country, however, Reed was set to be part of a very big championship match.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan for Reed was for him to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This potential match was hinted at earlier in the year when Reed started cutting promos about coming after a champion who had no idea he was being targeted. Even if Reed's wife hadn't given birth, those plans had to be scrapped after Rollins picked up a knee injury in his "WWE Raw" title match with Jinder Mahal, meaning he wouldn't be fit to compete in Perth — he's already touch-and-go when it comes to his now-scheduled match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Fightful Select also noted that Reed was "more than willing" to travel to Perth to compete in some capacity ahead of the birth of his child, but all things considered, "everything ended up working out for the best."