WWE Star Bronson Reed Explains Absence From Elimination Chamber 2024, Original Plans

Bronson Reed has once again addressed his exclusion from the WWE Elimination Chamber event staged in his homeland of Australia. Reed revealed that he was originally planned for the event, for some reason or another those plans had changed, but he feels things have worked out in the way they were intended to as he and his wife welcomed a baby together earlier than expected.

"Full Disclosure: Originally, I was set to be at Elimination Chamber. It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed. But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To Triple H for guiding me. Now I'm not just BIG... I AM BIG, POPPA!"

— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 24, 2024

Bronson Reed lost to Bobby Lashley on "WWE Raw" in a battle for a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match at the event. The Chamber bout is to determine a challenger to Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Lashley is due to be joined by Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.