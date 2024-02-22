Bronson Reed Addresses Rumors Surrounding His Exclusion From WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE star Bronson Reed has expressed his disappointment at not being able to perform in front of his home audience at the Elimination Chamber show and has debunked a rumor about the reason for it.

Reed informed his fans on X that his wife is pregnant, but that's not why he won't be wrestling at this weekend's Premium Live Event in Australia.

"My people, Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I'm not on #WWEChamber. Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don't align."

The WWE star also requested WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, to host WWE's next Premium Live Event in Australia at the famous Adelaide Oval, a multi-purpose sports ground in his hometown of Adelaide.

Since failing to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, Reed has sounded despondent, going as far as to say that he's let down his family, friends, and all Australians. The "WWE Raw" star had the chance to be a part of the six-man Elimination Chamber match, losing to Bobby Lashley on the February 12 edition of "Raw." Lashley, along with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, will battle inside the Elimination Chamber, with the winner getting a shot at Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40.

While Reed may not be a part of the first-ever PLE in Australia, his compatriot and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, will defend her title against Nia Jax, who was incidentally also born in Australia.