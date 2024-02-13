Bronson Reed Shares Emotional Message After Missing Out In WWE Elimination Chamber

On February 23, WWE will host the 2024 Elimination Chamber from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. In addition to setting the stage for some WrestleMania 40 matches, this premium live event will also serve as a homecoming for Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, both of whom were born in the respective country. The same cannot be said for the South Australia native Bronson Reed, however.

During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Reed squared off with Bobby Lashley in a qualifying match where the winner earned the right to compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber alongside five other men. Unfortunately for Reed, his efforts weren't enough to overcome "The Almighty." Following his loss, Reed issued an emotional statement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his disappointment in missing out on the opportunity to perform at Elimination Chamber.

"My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country," Reed wrote. "I've failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry."

So far, four of the six entrants have been confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber match – Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and the aforementioned Bobby Lashley. The final two participants will be determined through a pair of qualifying matches on this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown." While Dominik Mysterio battles Kevin Owens, United States Champion Logan Paul will be pitted against his former rival The Miz. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will then guarantee themselves a shot against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.