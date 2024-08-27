Bronson Reed Destroys Braun Strowman With Massive Tsunami Onto Car Roof On WWE Raw

On a mission of late to create opportunity for himself, "Big" Bronson Reed has been flattening opponents with Tsunami after Tsunami (after Tsunami). Tonight on "WWE Raw," he faced his biggest challenge yet in a fellow monster, Braun Strowman. While Michael Cole and Corey Graves were quick to point out that the ring had been reinforced for the bout between the two behemoths, ultimately, it couldn't contain them, and their fight ended outside the arena, with Reed hitting a Tsunami on Strowman as he lay prone on the roof of a car, blowing out the windows, crushing the hood, and sending electric sparks shooting from the ceiling inside the vehicle.

Strowman, looking for his first singles win since June, slowed down the red hot Reed enough to sneak up on Reed to thwart a Tsunami attempt and send him flying over his head to the mat below. Reed, then, had had enough, turning his back on Strowman and the match and walking towards the backstage area. Strowman followed, of course, and the pair engaged at the top of the ramp before Reed got the upper hand and made his way backstage, where he sneak-attacked Strowman as he emerged through the curtain, blasting him with a garbage can.

The pair then tore their way through several members of security, with Strowman putting one over a storage container and another through a table. Once they re-engaged outside, it was only a matter of time before serious carnage took place, and that happened when Reed got the better of Strowman, climbed a retaining wall, and hit his finisher atop Strowman and the car below. While Strowman was attended to by WWE officials and medical personnel, commentary noted that Reed had gotten up on his own, refused attention, and walked off.

