WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/26 - Uncle Howdy Takes On Chad Gable, Braun Strowman Faces Bronson Reed & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 26, 2024, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island!

Uncle Howdy will be competing in his first match since November 13, 2019 at a WWE Live Event as he goes one-on-one with Chad Gable. Gable and his American Made stablemates Julius Creed and Brutus Creed came up short to Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks a few weeks ago on the August 5 episode of "Raw".

Advertisement

After encountering one another last week, Bronson Reed will be squaring off with Braun Strowman in singles competition. Reed has proven himself to be a dominant force over the course of the past few weeks, taking out the likes of Seth "Freakin" Rollins and The Miz by delivering a series of Tsunamis to them.

Bron Breakker will become one step closer to finding out who his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is as Pete Dunne collides with The Miz and Xavier Woods, and Jey Uso goes head-to-head with Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a pair of Triple Threat semifinals match for the Number One Contenders Tournament. Breakker's only title defense to date came on the August 12 edition of "Raw" when he retained against Sami Zayn in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match, who he'd previously dethroned at WWE SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Additionally, Randy Orton has something on his mind to share before he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin this coming Saturday, and Judgment Day is also set to appear on tonight's show after blindsiding Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest with an attack last week. Ripley and GUNTHER are also advertised to be in town per WWE's event page, as are Drew McIntyre and CM Punk ahead of their Strap Match at the Uber Arena.