Bronson Reed Claims Another Victim On WWE Raw, Delivers Multiple Tsunamis To R-Truth

In an effort to elevate his friend and tag team partner back into the limelight, R-Truth arranged for The Miz to take on an ambiguous "Bron" in the second half of Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, Truth miscalculated, and instead of landing The Miz an Intercontinental Championship opportunity with Bron Breakker, The Miz found himself at odds with "Big" Bronson Reed. Truth ultimately paid for his mistake in blood, as he became the second victim of Reed's Tsunami-heavy tirades onto "Raw's" locker room.

The Miz actually put on a good showing against Reed. The Miz countered Reed's hard-hitting offense with veteran knowledge and superior agility, and at one point managed to land his signature It Kicks onto Reed's chest. Reed, however, answered with a Death Valley Driver, then sealed The Miz's fate with a Tsunami for the win. After the bell rang, Reed ascended to the top rope and sought to land another Tsunami onto The Miz. Truth intercepted him, however, and ultimately took six Tsunamis on The Miz' behalf. The segment ended with Adam Pearce berating Reed, and a suspension was mentioned. As of this writing, no disciplinary measures in regards to this week's events have been officially announced.

Truth is now the second victim of Reed's Tsunami barrage, with the first being former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On the August 5 edition of "Raw," Rollins had to be escorted out of the ring with blood dripping from his mouth after Reed's series of Tsunamis caused internal bleeding for the former champion. Rollins is now out of action for an indefinite period of time, in storyline; it's been reported that he's being given time off to heal up from "chronic" health issues. There is currently no word on Truth's condition or whether he will be similarly shelved.