Dave Meltzer Discusses WWE Creative Pivot In Light Of Seth Rollins Injury

Coming out of WWE SummerSlam, many fans speculated that either a triple-threat between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre or a singles bout between Rollins and Punk was imminently in order for WWE programming. That, however, was not the case, as Rollins was viciously attacked by Bronson Reed on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," with the "Big" star notably nailing the former WWE Champion with a half-dozen tsunamis. Wrestling journalist David Meltzer later reported that this angle was strategically done to cover up a legitimate injury to Rollins. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer further discussed the move.

According to Meltzer, Rollins is cleared to compete in the ring, but remains "banged up" from "chronic" health issues. As a result, Rollins is reportedly taking some time off the road in an effort to get himself back into a pristine physical condition. The nature of Rollins' injury, specifically if it's related to his recent torn meniscus or an entirely different one, remains unclear.

Should Rollins return in time for WWE Bash in Berlin, which takes place on August 31, Meltzer stated that it seems likely for him to feud with Reed, instead of Punk, who resumed his rivalry with Drew McIntyre on "Raw" this week. Regardless of WWE's creative pivot, Meltzer asserts that WWE fans will see Punk vs. Rollins in a one-on-one capacity at some point in the future.

Rollins wasn't the only talent placed in an injury angle this week, as Meltzer previously reported that the attack to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was coordinated to cover up a real injury as well.