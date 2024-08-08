Backstage Report On Two WWE Segments Done To Cover Up Actual Injuries

If Seth Rollins thought his night at SummerSlam, where he served as special guest referee for Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, could've gone better, one can only imagine how he feels about this past Monday's "Raw." After squabbling with McIntyre and Punk again, Rollins was attacked by Bronson Reed, who proceeded to hit Rollins with the Tsunami over and over again, leaving Rollins in a crumpled heap. As it turns out though, the reason for Reed's attack may have been more than to set up an eventual match between the two.

On Thursday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer reported that Reed's attack on Rollins was done to cover up for an actual injury Rollins is dealing with. Meltzer noted that Rollins' injury wasn't that serious, but was also unable to provide a timetable for how long Rollins will be out for. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had been absent for several months this year recovering from torn meniscus in his knee that he suffered earlier in the year; it's unclear if Rollins is still dealing with said injury or if he suffered another one.

The Rollins-Reed beatdown wasn't the only angle on "Raw" used to cover for an injury, however. Meltzer also revealed that an angle that saw Dakota Kai being attacked backstage by Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler was done to write off Kai. It's unclear what injury Kai is suffering from, though Deville, Stark, and Baszler focused on her knee during the attack. No timetable was given for her return. Kai was previously forced to miss 9 months of action due to a torn ACL suffered last May, though she continued to appear onscreen as Damage CTRL's manager.

