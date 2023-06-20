Dakota Kai Provides Update Following ACL Surgery Last Month

A month out from her ACL surgery, Dakota Kai provided a positive update on her health. As revealed on Twitter, Kai is officially out of her straight-leg brace and can once again roam around in sweatpants with holes in the knees. Per a subsequent video posted to her TikTok, Kai has been free of her brace since last week. While the timetable for Kai's injury recovery has yet to be disclosed, Shayna Baszler recently shared more good news.

"[Dakota]'s leg is doing well. She's way ahead of schedule," Baszler said in a Twitch stream last Friday.

Kai has been out of action since she sustained a torn ACL on the May 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Kai teamed up with Bayley that night to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, that contest produced not one, but two serious injuries. After Morgan suffered a shoulder injury about midway through the match, Kai apparently tried her best to protect Morgan as she and Bayley double-teamed her in the corner. As Kai leaped off the top turnbuckle to nail Morgan with a faceful of knees, though, the landing resulted in a noticeable yelp of pain from Kai. It was later revealed that Kai had injured her knee executing that move.

While Kai remains out of action, her Damage CTRL stablemates pivot their attention toward the upcoming Money in the Bank event. Bayley and IYO SKY both qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but after Shotzi laid down a challenge to "The Role Model," Bayley will now put her spot on the line against Shotzi on "SmackDown" this week.