Dakota Kai Undergoing Surgery For Torn ACL

The injury bug is biting hard at the moment, claiming Dakota Kai as one of its most recent victims. Per the Wrestling Observer, the Damage CTRL member suffered a torn ACL during a recent match that also put Liv Morgan on the shelf. Adding to the unfortunate nature of the injury is the fact that it occurred during a spot in which Kai was trying to protect Morgan, who had already been hurt in the bout.

Kai is scheduled to head into surgery on Tuesday for repairs with no timeline yet set for her expected recovery.

Since re-appearing in WWE at SummerSlam last year, Kai became a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, partnering with SKY on their title reigns. Prior to that, she had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions as well.