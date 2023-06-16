Bayley Putting Her MITB Ladder Match Spot On The Line On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," Bayley got a taste of her own medicine courtesy of her Damage CTRL cohort, IYO SKY. Unfortunately for "The Role Model," it couldn't have come at a worse time. Now, she's slated to face Shotzi next week with her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line.

One week ago, Bayley interfered in Shotzi's match with SKY in order to help her stablemate qualify for the all-important ladder match on July 1. But on Friday night, some miscommunication between Damage CTRL led to Zelina Vega picking up the win over SKY, all while adding to the tension between the pair.

So when Shotzi approached them backstage a little later, she suggested that if not for Bayley, she would've beaten SKY to punch her own ticket to Money in the Bank. That's when she laid down the challenge to Bayley, and in a twist, SKY was more than happy to declare "She accepts!"

As of now, the women's field includes Bayley, SKY, Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark.