WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/9 - Four Money In The Bank Qualifiers, We Hear From The Usos

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 9, 2023, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa!

Jey Uso has been caught in the middle of the issues between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso over the past couple of weeks. Jimmy delivered a superkick to "The Tribal Chief" at WWE Night Of Champions during his match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and things between the pair boiled over last week during Reigns' celebration of over 1,000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Tonight, the line in the sand will be drawn as Jey Uso chooses which side of the fracturing Bloodline he will stand behind as himself and Jimmy are set to appear.

Four qualifiers for the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches are set for tonight. LWO's Santos Escobar will collide with Mustafa Ali and Butch of The Brawling Brutes goes one-on-one with Baron Corbin. The winners will join Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and Ricochet in the men's bout. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL members Bayley and IYO SKY look to secure their spots in the women's contest and join Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega as they square off with Michin and Shotzi respectively.

Additionally, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Asuka will be presented with a new title tonight. "The Empress" dethroned Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions, marking her third reign as titleholder.