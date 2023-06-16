WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/16 - We Hear From Roman Reigns, #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 16, 2023, coming to you live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

In the midst of the chaotic ongoings within The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to programming tonight. Reigns has been pressuring Jey Uso to choose between himself and his brother Jimmy Uso since Jimmy turned his back on Reigns last month at WWE Night of Champions.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return tonight, as Grayson Waller sits down with multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair made her long-awaited return on last week's edition of "SmackDown", demanding a match for Asuka's Women's Championship while she was being presented with the new title.

Before they collide in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY will square off with Zelina Vega of LWO in one-on-one competition. The two women will join Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and another opponent who has yet to be determined on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Vega's teammates Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will also be in action as they collide with Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tag Team Gauntlet match. The winners will receive a future shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed Tag Team Championship. All five teams expressed their interest in receiving a shot last week, leading WWE official Adam Pearce to create tonight's match.

Speaking of The O.C., AJ Styles and Michin will join forces to collide with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett have been targeting Styles over the past few weeks, ambushing him last week following Michin's Money In The Bank qualifying match whilst he was ringside on commentary.