Adam Pearce Gives Injury Update On Seth Rollins, Fines WWE Raw Star

Adam Pearce has provided an update on Seth Rollins after Bronson Reed's devastating assault during "WWE Raw." Rollins had confronted SummerSlam rivals Drew McIntyre and CM Punk before he was set upon by Reed, landing Tsunami after Tsunami to leave Rollins spitting out blood. The "Raw" General Manager has since confirmed Rollins will be out of action for an unspecified time, and that Reed has been fined an undisclosed amount. "Our medical staff has informed me that Seth Rollins has in fact suffered several cracked ribs and internal bruising, and as such will be out of action for an unspecified period of time," said Pearce. "Bronson Reed, the cause of this last Monday on 'Raw' has been fined a massive yet undisclosed amount of money, which he has appealed. And I do not expect that Mr. Reed will be happy when I deny that appeal."

Rollins was the special guest referee during Punk and McIntyre's SummerSlam grudge match, having become involved when Punk cost both himself and McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. During the bout, Punk turned his attention to Rollins and delivered GTS to the referee, allowing McIntyre to take advantage of his opponent and call for Rollins to make the count.

With Rollins out of frame, McIntyre and Punk could be due to continue their rivalry following their maiden match. It can also be expected that upon his return, Rollins will seek vengeance on the one who had him sidelined, so it may be some time before Punk and Rollins settle their differences.

