Braun Strowman Explains Why His Second WWE Run Is Different

After falling victim to a wave of releases in June 2021, Braun Strowman made a surprise return to WWE in September 2022. Since then, Strowman has found himself in feuds with the likes of The Judgment Day, Imperium, and Alpha Academy. During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Strowman revealed the differences between his current run and his previous one.

Advertisement

"After taking that vacation that I took, and then out with my neck injury and stuff like that, it gave me a whole different perspective of how special this is and how quickly it can be over. It made me take a step back and appreciate all the hard work, everything that's been put in to get to where I am. It made me go, 'I have to stay on the gas. I can't let my foot off the pedal.' This window of doing this stuff for all of us is only so big and it's making the most out of it. And now it's the mindset of how, how can I continue this legacy, my career? How can I further this?"

As Strowman later pointed out, his original tenure saw him capture various titles — the WWE Universal, Intercontinental, and WWE Raw Tag Team Championships — and main event virtually every premium live event the company has to offer. Looking ahead, though, Strowman is more concerned about telling his personal story in the ring, while also carrying on the legacy of his late friend, Bray Wyatt, who unexpectedly died in 2023.

Advertisement

"So many people get to finish their story," Strowman said. "Drew McIntyre talked about winning this championship in front of nobody, but how he wanted to do in front of people. I won my singles Universal Championship in front of nobody. I sure would like to do it in front of 100,000 people."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.