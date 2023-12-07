WWE Star Braun Strowman Discusses Bray Wyatt As Motivation For Return

Braun Strowman is champing at the bit to return to WWE. Outside of the tribute show for his fallen friend Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, Strowman has not been on WWE TV since May, but in a new interview with the Indian English-language news network News18, the former WWE Universal Champion said he isn't just returning to WWE for himself.

"I'm a godfather to [Bray's] son, so I know that I have this big responsibility," Strowman said. "But I'm honored at the fact that I was chosen by him to lead if something were to happen to him. So it's a truly humbling honor knowing that I have that weight put on my back and I carry it proudly. So especially with my return to WWE, like I have, I'm not only coming back for me, I'm coming back for him."

Strowman feels he's carrying on the legacy of The Wyatt Family in WWE, as not only did he lose Wyatt this year, but fellow Wyatt Family member Jon Huber, known as Luke Harper in WWE and Brodie Lee on the independent scene and in AEW, who passed away in 2020.

"The Wyatt family was such a near and dear part of my family with four brothers who taught me the ways of the business," Strowman continued, specifically mentioning Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, and Bray Wyatt. "And knowing that two of those guys are never going to be able to step foot in the ring again, I have that pressure that I carry, that weight that I carry proudly knowing that I'm continuing on the legacy of what we had started 10 years ago."

There is no concrete timetable for Strowman's return to WWE, but "The Monster Among Men" is optimistic that he will be back sooner than later.