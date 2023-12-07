Injury Update On WWE's Braun Strowman

WWE star Braun Strowman has been out of action since May 1 with a neck injury — one that eventually required Strowman to get cervical spinal fusion surgery. It's been some time since there was an update on Strowman's status, but during a recent interview with India's News18, the former WWE Universal Champion let fans know where things stand regarding his injury rehab.

"I did my five-month check-up and got medically cleared to start lifting weights," Strowman said. "I lost 35 pounds just sitting around for eight weeks because I wasn't eating like I normally do since I wasn't lifting. ... So now we're trying to put the weight back on. The goal for 2024 is to continue this. ... I go back after the first year to have another check-up and then get back in the ring, getting back into shape, and then getting back to passing these hands out."

While he was asked about a possible appearance at next month's WWE Royal Rumble, the timeline Strowman offered makes it unlikely that he'll be making his in-ring return anytime soon. In the meantime, it seems he'll continue to rehab his neck and work on getting his body ready to wrestle again.