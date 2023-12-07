Injury Update On WWE's Braun Strowman
WWE star Braun Strowman has been out of action since May 1 with a neck injury — one that eventually required Strowman to get cervical spinal fusion surgery. It's been some time since there was an update on Strowman's status, but during a recent interview with India's News18, the former WWE Universal Champion let fans know where things stand regarding his injury rehab.
"I did my five-month check-up and got medically cleared to start lifting weights," Strowman said. "I lost 35 pounds just sitting around for eight weeks because I wasn't eating like I normally do since I wasn't lifting. ... So now we're trying to put the weight back on. The goal for 2024 is to continue this. ... I go back after the first year to have another check-up and then get back in the ring, getting back into shape, and then getting back to passing these hands out."
While he was asked about a possible appearance at next month's WWE Royal Rumble, the timeline Strowman offered makes it unlikely that he'll be making his in-ring return anytime soon. In the meantime, it seems he'll continue to rehab his neck and work on getting his body ready to wrestle again.
Strowman Looks Ahead
Though he isn't able to wrestle, the performer did note that he has been cleared to travel, allowing him to do promotional duties for the company. Strowman also acknowledged that he may have to make some changes to his wrestling style following his latest injury once he does make his return, but doesn't anticipate too much of a difference.
"I'll be a little more cautious thinking because now that I have some hardware and stuff like that," Strowman continued. "But at the end of the day, I don't know, I'm crazy. I've worked around the injuries. As I said earlier, my left leg is 15% paralyzed and it has been my entire career. I don't make excuses. I get it done."
After being released by WWE in June 2021, Strowman returned last year on an episode of "WWE Raw," marking the start of his second run with the company. Before his injury, Strowman seemed to be carving out a role as a tag team performer alongside Ricochet. With the high-flyer coming off an injury of his own, it remains possible that the two reunite sometime in 2024.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit News18 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.