All Elite Wrestling's Brodie Lee has passed away at the age of 41.

Lee, real name Jon Huber, was most recently known for his time with AEW. On Wednesday nights, Lee was nicknamed "The Exhaulted One" and led the Dark Order stable. He challenged Jon Moxley for his AEW World Title earlier this year at AEW Double or Nothing, and won gold later in the summer when he beat Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Huber previously performed for WWE under the name Luke Harper from 2012 - 2019, where he was an Intercontinental Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion.

In a statement released on Twitter, AEW expressed their condolences for Huber and his family:

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way -- a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

We at Wrestling Inc. express our condolences to the Huber family.

