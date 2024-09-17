Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman Destroy One Another In Wild Brawl On WWE Raw

The bell never rang to begin an official rematch between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw" after their last bout on August 26 ended in a No-Contest, and things quickly descended into chaos in the ring, around it, and in the backstage area as the big men brawled. As soon as Strowman got in the ring, he rammed Reed into the turnbuckle, which caused the top rope to snap. Strowman hit a choke slam on Reed and kicked him outside of the ring. Strowman called for the freight train around the ring, but was caught when Reed threw a planted "fan" from the crowd at his opponent. Getting hit with another man didn't keep Strowman down, however, and he took Reed out by sending him through the barricade around the timekeeper's area.

Reed attempted to leave through the backstage area, avoiding gorilla, but he taunted Strowman, who was still celebrating in the ring. Strowman ran after Reed, and the two brawled into the backstage area. Strowman was initially in control of the brawl, tipping a golfcart and messing with a camera and the broadcast picture. Reed hit a Tsunami on Strowman through some tables backstage, but Strowman got up once again and sent both himself and Reed through some drywall, causing a ton of things to come crashing down backstage. The segment ended with both men still down, with officials and emergency personnel coming to the aid.