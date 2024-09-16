WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/16 - World Tag Team Championship On The Line, CM Punk Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 16, 2024, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

Having blindsided CM Punk with an attack two weeks ago and sending him a message during last week's edition of "Raw", Drew McIntyre shared his frustrations with Wade Barrett for getting involved in his aforementioned brawl before being informed by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that he would be having Punk in a Hell In A Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood. Following such events, Punk will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be in action as they put the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the line against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day. This will be Balor and McDonagh's first televised defense since dethroning Awesome Truth as titleholders on the June 24 episode of "Raw".

Balor and McDonagh's Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio is also set for a match of his own tonight as he squares off with Damian Priest. Priest and his Terror Twin teammate Rhea Ripley found themselves involved in a physical altercation with Dominik and the rest of Judgment Day following a verbal confrontation between him and Finn Balor, leading the two to agree to face one another at Bad Blood.

Zoey Stark is set to return to singles competition tonight as she goes one-on-one with Natalya. The two women met one another in the ring last week when Natalya made her return to "Raw" as the mystery partner of Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria to defeat Stark and her Pure Fusion Collective stablemates Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler.

Bronson Reed will be colliding with Braun Strowman in a rematch from the August 26 edition of "Raw". Reed and Strowman's last match ultimately resulted in neither man being crowned the winner, with Reed having landed a Tsunami on Strowman on top of a car in the parking lot of the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

After being unable to become the new Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match and losing a Last Man Standing Match to Trick Williams on "WWE NXT" the following night, Pete Dunne looks to finally score a win tonight as he takes on Sheamus. Tensions between the former Brawling Brutes stables mates have rapidly been on the rise, culminating last week when Sheamus attacked Dunne backstage after the latter had a heated conversation with Bron Breakker.