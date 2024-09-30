WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/30 - Last Monster Standing Match, LWO Go Head-To-Head With Judgment Day

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 30, 2024, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana!

Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman look to settle their issues once and for all tonight as they collide in a Last Monster Standing Match. Reed and Strowman have had no shortage of issues with one another, culminating during last week's edition of "Raw" when they found themselves involved in more than one brawl at the top of the show backstage and in the ring later that night prior to a slated encounter between Strowman and The Miz.

Advertisement

Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and one half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh will be going head-to-head with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. The Judgment Day and LWO members have become no strangers to one another over the course of the past several weeks, with Lee defeating Carlito last Monday after a brawl broke out between Dominik, McDonagh, Del Toro, Wilde, and Rey Mysterio.

Speaking of Rey, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he goes one-on-one with Xavier Woods while the latter's New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston takes on Chad Gable of American Made. The cracks in the relationship between Woods and Kingston have begun to form, with tensions stemming from Woods' frustrations with being unable to capture tag team gold.

Advertisement

With just days left before they square off in a Hell In A Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood this coming Saturday, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk both have something on their minds to share tonight. McIntyre responded to a message last week that Punk sent to him two weeks ago, invoking his wife and sister before warning him that he would break him in their upcoming Atlanta, Georgia bout.

Additionally, Zoey Stark will be facing Lyra Valkyria in singles action as the issues between them, the rest of Pure Fusion Collective, Natalya, and Zelina Vega continue to grow. Jey Uso will also be appearing on tonight's show after dethroning Bron Breakker as Intercontinental Champion in the main event of last week's show.