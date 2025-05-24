The Story So Far: Breakker & Rollins Vs. Zayn & Punk At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

This weekend's "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" will see CM Punk join forces with Sami Zayn against the newfound alliance of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. This is the story so far.

Breakker joined the side of Rollins after WrestleMania 41, with the main event of the Saturday event closing with the double-betrayal of Paul Heyman, who turned on both Punk and Roman Reigns to align with "The Visionary" and hand Rollins the eventual win. On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, Rollins was approached by someone he had forged a bond with owing to their previous attempts to bring down The Bloodline: Sami Zayn. Zayn attempted to appeal to the better side of his former ally, saying that he had taken the path that he ostracized Reigns and Punk for taking, especially aligning with Heyman – the one person who has guided the villainy of Reigns, Punk, and now Rollins.

Rollins refused to change trajectory but offered Zayn an out for the impending conflict, offering to broker a move to "WWE SmackDown" where he could finally become world champion. However, Zayn said he would not run away, not seek the fast track to the title, but rather prove to everyone including Rollins that he will be the world champion because he deserves to be. That decision wound up as the catalyst for his involvement in this weekend's bout, with Breakker emerging to decimate Zayn with several spears both inside and outside the ring, and the segment ending with a Rollins curb stomp as the exclamation point.

After seemingly casting Zayn to the side, Rollins sought to leverage his momentum to wrest the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on the May 5 episode of "WWE Raw."