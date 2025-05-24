The Story So Far: Breakker & Rollins Vs. Zayn & Punk At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
This weekend's "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" will see CM Punk join forces with Sami Zayn against the newfound alliance of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. This is the story so far.
Breakker joined the side of Rollins after WrestleMania 41, with the main event of the Saturday event closing with the double-betrayal of Paul Heyman, who turned on both Punk and Roman Reigns to align with "The Visionary" and hand Rollins the eventual win. On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, Rollins was approached by someone he had forged a bond with owing to their previous attempts to bring down The Bloodline: Sami Zayn. Zayn attempted to appeal to the better side of his former ally, saying that he had taken the path that he ostracized Reigns and Punk for taking, especially aligning with Heyman – the one person who has guided the villainy of Reigns, Punk, and now Rollins.
Rollins refused to change trajectory but offered Zayn an out for the impending conflict, offering to broker a move to "WWE SmackDown" where he could finally become world champion. However, Zayn said he would not run away, not seek the fast track to the title, but rather prove to everyone including Rollins that he will be the world champion because he deserves to be. That decision wound up as the catalyst for his involvement in this weekend's bout, with Breakker emerging to decimate Zayn with several spears both inside and outside the ring, and the segment ending with a Rollins curb stomp as the exclamation point.
After seemingly casting Zayn to the side, Rollins sought to leverage his momentum to wrest the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on the May 5 episode of "WWE Raw."
CM Punk returned to cost Seth Rollins the WWE World Heavyweight title
Rollins looked like he was going to take the title from Uso, with their back-and-forth battle finding no winner after several finisher attempts, before Breakker made his interference known. Zayn made his return to counter-balance Breakker, receiving a crunching spear on the outside of the ring for his troubles. That prompted Uso to check on his friend on the outside, allowing Breakker to deliver yet another spear while Heyman kept the referee distracted. Uso was then cast into the ring, and it looked as though Rollins had the title all but won.
However, Punk made his return at the last moment, running down the ramp with a steel chair in hand. Punk fought off Breakker and Rollins with the chair, ending the title match in disqualification and allowing Uso to retain his title. Attempts made by Rollins and Breakker to isolate Punk, and once again remove him from the equation, have been stunted since by the involvement of Uso and Zayn. But with Uso preoccupied with his own title defense against Logan Paul this weekend, it's been left to Zayn and Punk to team up and stop the "Dangerous Alliance" before they get started.
Punk and Zayn last teamed up on the side of Reigns and the Usos at Survivor Series: WarGames in November; Rollins had been approached instead of Punk in the weeks before, declining based on his hatred for Reigns, with Punk getting the spot and the ill-fated favor from Heyman in return. That favor ultimately turned out to hand Punk his career-goal of main eventing WrestleMania with Heyman in his corner, but Heyman turned on him on the night, setting the path for this weekend's collision.