CM Punk Cashes In Paul Heyman Favor, Hits GTS On Roman Reigns To Close WWE SmackDown

CM Punk revealed the nature of the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman in the main event of "WWE SmackDown."

Since agreeing to team up with Roman Reigns and the Original Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, Punk has consistently touted the favor owed to him by Heyman should the time arise; Heyman and Reigns sought to fulfill the debt as it was confirmed their triple threat also involving Seth Rollins will be the main event of WrestleMania 41 on the Saturday, April 19, show. But Punk maintained that he was still owed the favor of his choosing, culminating in this week's "SmackDown" as Reigns stormed down the ring – with Heyman in tow – to demand Punk come out and spell out what he wants.

Rollins appeared next, reiterating his belief that Reigns has underestimated Punk and emboldened him by teaming with him, but admitting that he too was interested in seeing what was going to be expected from Reigns and Heyman. Thus followed Punk's entrance, roared on by the Chicago crowd as he recalled his history with Heyman and cemented the idea of loyalty between them.

He then told Reigns that the favor he wanted was Heyman to be in his corner for the WrestleMania match, to which Reigns burst out laughing and said Heyman would refuse even if he let him. Heyman hesitated, prompting Reigns to push him into telling Punk that he wouldn't do it. Heyman instead told Reigns that he could not refuse Punk, prompting Rollins to burst out with laughter at proceedings as Reigns cornered Heyman. But in turning his back to Punk he afforded his rival the opportunity to hit him with the GTS, drawing a scream out of Heyman for his "Tribal Chief" as Rollins and Punk stared one another down to close the show.