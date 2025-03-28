Spoiler: WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Revealed On SmackDown From London

The main events of WrestleMania 41 were confirmed during "WWE SmackDown."

This week's "SmackDown" emanated from London, England, and aired at an earlier start time of 4 PM EST for those watching internationally. For those watching in the US, it will air at the standard start time of 8 PM EST. In the main event, putting Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk in the ring for a contract signing ahead of their announced triple threat match at the "Show of Shows" on Saturday, April 19. Reigns started the segment off alone with his "Wise Man," Paul Heyman, in the ring.

He signed the contract and sought to make an early exit, only to be interrupted by Rollins who then went back-and-forth with Reigns before signing the contract. Then came Punk, entering the ring and flicking through the pages of the contract before picking up the pen.

Reigns hurried him along, eventually telling Heyman to wisen him up, which Heyman did as he told Punk that was he was searching for was in there; he revealed that something to be that their triple threat will be in the main event of WrestleMania 41's Saturday show, drawing tears from Punk as Reigns bragged about checking another box – the favor owed to Punk by Heyman. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship will main event WrestleMania Sunday the next night.

Rollins then exploded into a fit over the idea that Punk would finally get his WestleMania main event, feeling it to be sacred and special for the fact he had never achieved it, and was shown to be seething as Punk signed the deal. Punk thanked the fans for their support over the past 10 years, even when he wasn't with the company, which prompted Reigns to demand a thank you for giving him the main event; Punk said thank you, but closed by saying that wasn't the favor he was owed.