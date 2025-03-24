CM Punk Set For Contract Signing With Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

It was announced during "WWE Raw" that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will meet once more for a contract signing during this Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Punk made the announcement on Monday as he laid into his WrestleMania opponents in a solo promo in the ring, seemingly making a veiled reference to his infamous outburst at AEW All Out 2022's press conference, as he said he "works with children" describing how Rollins had cost him the Elimination Chamber match.

He said that his feud with Rollins was a personal one, but with Reigns it was just business on his end; he once more teased the potential of Paul Heyman's divided loyalties, playing into Reigns' attack on Punk after he had cost him the Steel Cage match against Rollins, which was itself preceded by Heyman checking on his established friend. Punk then said he would be returning to "SmackDown" on Friday for the contract signing, one week on from their last meeting which ended in a three-way brawl ahead of the match's announcement.

Punk closed his promo to reiterate that neither Rollins nor Reigns have managed to beat him without the other's help. Punk faced Reigns and Rollins with a loss and a win respectively ahead of his departure in 2014, with Reigns backed by The Shield to get his win, and notched a second win over Rollins in January before Reigns returned the favor earlier this month to help Rollins win the Steel Cage match.

Punk and Reigns had been working together just in November last year, the former joining the Original Bloodline for War Games, but things went awry between them when Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins from the Royal Rumble; Rollins then stomped Reigns to precede the absence before his return earlier this month.