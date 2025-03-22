Triple H Makes Major Triple Threat Match For WrestleMania 41

What do CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns all have in common? Their names carry immortal status in WWE. They share a storied history dating back to 2012, and now, they will compete in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, or Sunday, April 20, in Las Vegas.

After their verbal jousts escalated into an explosive brawl on last night's "WWE SmackDown," Chief Content Officer Triple H officially announced that "The Best in the World," "The Architect," and "The O.T.C." will throwdown next month. In a post on X [formerly known as Twitter], he wrote, "All three of these men have dominated our industry...They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion...and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania"

Hatred scarcely captures Rollins' feelings toward Punk following his return at Survivor Series in 2023. Despite injuries that delayed their plans to compete earlier, Rollins and Punk finally faced off in their first one-on-one match at the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix on January 6, where Punk emerged victorious. Frustrated about letting that potential victory slip away, Rollins and Punk clashed once more in a Steel Cage Match earlier this month, where Rollins finally secured the long-awaited win, although it was all due to Reigns' interference that resulted in a monstrous rage-fest on both Rollins and Punk.

Regarding Reigns' involvement in this triple-threat contest, it began at last year's SummerSlam when the former Undisputed Champion returned to confront and ultimately overthrow his cousin Solo Sikoa's unofficial position as the Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman called upon Punk to aid Reigns in reclaiming his status. With Punk's assistance, Reigns triumphed at last November's Men's WarGames at Survivor Series. At this year's Royal Rumble, Punk eliminated Reigns while he was trying to reclaim his throne—a significant title that had established him as the top man in WWE for several years. Due to his help at Survivor Series, Punk was granted a favor by Heyman, but he has yet to request it from his former manager. As for Reigns' relationship with Rollins, there are still unresolved wounds from their time in The Shield when Rollins dismantled the group by striking a chair at Reigns.