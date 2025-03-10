WWE Raw Results 3/10 - Seth Rollins Faces CM Punk In A Steel Cage Match, Tornado Tag Team Bout & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 10, 2025, coming to you live from the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

Longtime rivals CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be going head-to-head with one another for the first time since the January 6 episode of "Raw", but unlike their last encounter, this time it will be in a Steel Cage Match. The issues between the two men have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, culminating when Punk took Rollins out of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber only for Rollins to prevent him from winning the match. Punk subsequently had some choice words for Rollins during last week's edition of "Raw", prompting Rollins to appear and a massive brawl to ensue between them.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day will be joining forces to collide with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Tensions between LWO and New Day have been on the rise since Woods and Kingston kicked Big E out of New Day a number of weeks ago, with Rey having made his disdain for the two men known. Woods and Kingston retaliated by attacking Rey, and Lee later became involved looking to seek some retribution for his stablemate.

Jey Uso will be returning to action tonight as he squares off with one half of A-Town Down Under, Grayson Waller. After GUNTHER defeated Alpha Academy member Otis last week, he beat down him and Akira Tozawa until Jey came to their aid. Waller and Austin Theory appeared in the moments that followed, allowing for GUNTHER to put Jey to sleep.

Additionally, AJ Styles looks to call out Logan Paul as WWE WrestleMania 41 continues to rapidly approach. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also has something on his mind to share after being betrayed by John Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber and called them out this past Friday at "WWE SmackDown", as does IYO SKY will be appearing on tonight's show after dethroning Rhea Ripley as Women's World Championship last Monday.