CM Punk Scores Huge Win Over Seth Rollins In WWE Raw Netflix Debut Episode Main Event

CM Punk defeated arch rival Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in the main event of the first episode of "WWE Raw" in its Netflix era. As tempers flared with potential real-life heat between the pair previously addressed in promos, both men were out of the ring soon after the bell rang. Punk sent Rollins over the ring barricade and jumped off it to take out Rollins amongst the fans.

The pair battled back and forth in the match, with Punk hitting a neck breaker on the ropes to Rollins, then Rollins hitting Punk's own GTS with such force, Punk went flying out of the ring. Punk hit a Stomp and Rollins kicked out, before countering a GTS from Punk and hitting another of his own. Punk dodged the Stomp and rolled back out of the ring.

Punk and Rollins battled on the announce desk and Rollins hit a pedigree to Punk on top of it, but hit his own knee on the desk. Rollins hit another in the ring, but Punk kicked out. Rollins hit a buckle bomb and a stomp to Punk, but Punk got his foot on the ropes. Rollins put his opponent on the top rope and hit him with a suplex, then tried for the Falcon Arrow, but Punk hit a GTS. Rollins flopped on Punk's shoulders, and he hit another, and pinned Rollins for the victory.