WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/30 - Judgment Day Vs. War Raiders & Damian Priest, Women's IC Tournament Semifinals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 30, 2024, coming to you live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day will be going head-to-head with reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders and Damian Priest. The six men encountered one another during last week's edition of "Raw" when The War Raiders provided a hand to Priest after Balor, McDonagh, and Carlito inadvertently helped Priest defeat Dominik when they set him up for a trap during his match against Dominik and continued beating him down afterwards.

The two competitors who will be going one-on-one in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight, as Dakota Kai collides with Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria squares off with IYO SKY in a pair of semifinals matches. Kai defeated Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance in a Triple Threat First Round Match while Stark emerged victorious over Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter, Valkyria beat Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega, and SKY defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre.

Additionally, after defeating Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa in singles competition last week, Chad Gable looks to score another win over another one of his former stablemates as he takes on Otis. Archrivals Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk will also be meeting with each other just one week before they face one another in the squared circle.