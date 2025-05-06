First Jey Uso WWE World Heavyweight Title Defense Ends Via CM Punk Interference On Raw

Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship defense descended into chaos to close "WWE Raw."

The show kicked off with the World Heavyweight Champion a week after he had been laid out by would-be Backlash challenger Logan Paul, but he was soon interrupted by Paul Heyman to set up the main event title match. Heyman furiously defended his decision to betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk before making the challenge to Uso on behalf of Seth Rollins, justifying that since he beat them in the main event of WrestleMania 41 he should be considered the number one contender. Uso agreed to the match, and being told he can choose the time and place, opted to do it later on in the show.

Uso and Rollins would wrestle a back-and-forth match with both landing effectively everything in their arsenal, with two spears, two Uso Splashes, and numerous superkicks unable to keep the challenger down, while the champion stayed in the match by kicking out of everything from the Pedigree to the Curbstomp. Bron Breakker interfered for Rollins, tripping Uso on the ropes for "The Visionary" to hit the Superplex-to-Falcon Arrow combo, and Sami Zayn emerged to try and even the odds for Uso. Breakker eventually speared Zayn out of the equation, prompting Uso to check on his friend and receive a spear himself as Heyman distracted the referee.

Rollins looked to have the match won as Uso was flogged into the ring, but before the count could be made CM Punk ran down to the ring with a steel chair. Punk fought both Rollins and Breakker off with the chair as the match was thrown out, allowing Uso to retain his title by technicality.