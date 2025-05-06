Jey Uso To Defend WWE World Heavyweight Title Against Seth Rollins Tonight On Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is set to defend his gold against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins on "WWE Raw" on Monday after "The Visionary" challenged him to a match through Paul Heyman where Uso could pick the place and time. Uso kicked off the show on Monday night and seemed set to call out Logan Paul, who challenged him to a title match at Backlash last week. Instead of Paul coming out, however, it was Heyman to answer Uso.

Uso told Heyman he had a lot of nerve facing him after what he did to his family, most recently turning on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Heyman started defending himself for his heel turn on Reigns and CM Punk and his alignment with Rollins. He said it wasn't his fault that Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and then left him all alone to deal with the new Bloodline. Heyman started yelling at Uso before the champion stopped him to ask if he was okay. He questioned what any of it had to do with him.

Heyman apologized and said he didn't go out there to talk about Reigns and Punk, he wanted to talk about the title. He said Uso didn't know how to wield the power and control that came with being champion, but Rollins does. He explained he was out there to give Uso a favor, that he could pick the night "he loses the championship" to Rollins because "The Visionary" was officially challenging him. Heyman explained that because Rollins won at WrestleMania, he deserved to be number one contender.

As Heyman turned to leave, Uso said that if Rollins wanted him anytime, anywhere, then it would be tonight. Shortly after, commentary announced that "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce had made the match official for Monday.